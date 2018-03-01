Give New Meaning to Nutritional Intake

Take Charge of What You Eat for Better Health

Every day, your body relies on you to provide 60 essential nutrients, the building blocks of healthy cells. These are the nutrients that your body CANNOT make on its own. You must plan your diet and utilize appropriate supplements to deliver these important nutrients. If you do not provide them daily, your health and your mind can rapidly decline, resulting in premature aging.

After polishing off a tasty meal, have you ever had a moment of eater’s remorse with that repentant voice in your head saying, “I need to eat better,” or “I need to eat a more healthy diet?” Of course you have. Everyone does. Even if you’re slim, trim and very fit, I would hazard a guess that you can recall saying those words after downing a delicious, calorie-laden breakfast, lunch or dinner—hopefully, not all three on the same day.

When you think about healthy eating, what thoughts come to mind? How are you defining what eating better or eating a healthy diet means? Are you thinking quantity of food, quality of food, fat content, carbs, starch, calories, sugar, salt, or a host of other negative terms that evoke feelings of guilt and confusion? With so many “recommended” diets filling your head, it’s difficult knowing how the Mediterranean, South Beach, Atkins, Paleo, Keto, etc. diets compare to U.S. dietary guidelines. If you’re confused about what to eat, you’re not alone. Actually defining what healthy eating means can be a real challenge.

Historical Perspective

As early as 1936, the 74th USA Congressional Record reported that “Laboratory tests prove that the fruits, the vegetables, the grains, the eggs and even the milk and the meats of today are not what they were a few generations ago. It is bad news to learn from our leading authorities that 99% of the American people are deficient in these minerals, and that a marked deficiency in any one of the more important minerals actually results in disease. Any upset of the balance, any considerable lack of one or another element, however microscopic the body requirement may be, and we sicken, suffer, and shorten our lives.”

According to four-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman, “a whopping 92% of us are deficient in one or more nutrients based on the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) levels. The RDA standards, however, do not necessarily outline the amount needed for optimal health.”

Even the “most-fit” people consuming the “healthiest” diets—organic produce, grass-fed or free-range meat—have micronutrient deficiencies. A study in The Journal of International Sports Nutrition showed that, “Seventy diets were computer analyzed from the menus of athletes or sedentary subjects seeking to improve the quality of micronutrient intake from food choices. All of these dietary analyses fell short of the recommended 100% RDA micronutrient level from food alone.”

“Both male and females as a single entity recorded 138 micronutrient deficiencies out of the possible 340 micronutrients analyzed, or 40.5% micronutrient RDA-deficiency from food intake alone.”

Male deficiencies averaged 40% of RDA vitamins and 54.2% of RDA minerals. Female deficiencies were 29% for RDA vitamins and 44.2% for RDA minerals.

I’m an example of that. I had five deficiencies out of 33 micronutrients, and my antioxidant functioning was below average for my age as determined by the SpectraCell micronutrient baseline test.

The truth of the matter is, THERE IS ONLY ONE DIET THAT IS OPTIMAL—that being any diet providing all 60 essential nutrients your body needs every day, while doing no harm. There are as many healthy ways of achieving compliance, as there are people.

Fixing Your Nutrition

So, how can you tell if you’re providing all of the daily nutrition your body needs? That’s easy. I fixed my nutrition and you can, too. Here’s what you need to do:

Download the Cronometer smartphone app and start logging everything you eat and drink. Everything means everything, no fudging, no convenient forgetfulness. Cronometer automatically tracks all 60 essential nutrients. It keeps track of your total “Nutritional Targets” and shows you how much of the U.S. Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) you have consumed. Cronometer also shows you your average nutrition over the week, the month, the year, or any time period you select.

You can select your dietary preferences, and using the “Oracle Food Suggestion” feature, the app will recommend what you should eat to fulfill your remaining nutritional targets for the day. In this way, you can make sure that you’re getting all the nutrition you need. Since using Cronometer, I’ve been able to sustain consuming an average of 94% of all the nutrients that I need. Using supplements, I’ve then made sure my body is receiving the missing 6% of nutrient input.

If you’ve tried one or more of the popular fad diets and failed, it’s time for you to take responsibility for properly feeding your body. That means taking complete charge of what and how much you eat. Instead of trying to find the next miracle diet, you’re better off logging your food in Cronometer, and then using the information provided by the app to order the right foods for your next meal. To eat a healthy diet, it doesn’t matter what you eat, so long as you receive the nutrition you need and you do no harm.

That in a nutshell is the best diet for you! Give this approach a try and let RoadKing know how the Cronometer app is making a difference in your life, your health and your energy level.