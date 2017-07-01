I Lost 41.6 Pounds!

Firsthand Report of What It Took to Achieve Results

By: Siphiwe Baleka, Founder, Fitness Trucking

In the March-April 2017 issue, I put out a call to action for every driver to participate in the 4 Minute Fit movement that is based on the award-winning Driver Health and Fitness Thirteen Week Program. The program is the number-one, weight-loss program in the country, and was the basis for the recently released book, 4 Minute Fit. Joseph Hancammon recently completed the program, and lost 41.6 pounds! Here’s how he did it.

Joe weighed 235.4 lbs. and had finally had enough. He knew he needed to lose weight and decided he would enroll in the Driver Health and Fitness 13 Week Program. While waiting for the start of the program, Joe managed to lose 10 lbs. on his own. On the day of his orientation, Joe weighed 225 lbs. His body fat was 36.7%, and his visceral fat rating (a measure of the amount of fat surrounding the vital organs in the gut) was 19. Anything 12 or less is considered normal and healthy. So, at the start, Joe had a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 36.8, which classified him as obese, and put him at risk for a cluster of 60 medical disorders and 12 cancers known as metabolic syndrome.

Detailed Record Keeping

From the beginning, Joe used the smart phone app called Cronometer to record everything he ate and drank. This enabled him to establish his nutrition profile. He was eating an average of 5.4 meals per day, consuming 150g of carbohydrates and 1936 calories. For the system to work, a male driver needs to eat 5 times per day, gradually reducing average daily carbohydrate consumption by 10% each week, and keeping calories within the range of 1700 to 2000. So at the very beginning, Joe was close to having the right nutrition.

Meanwhile, he started the Active Trucker Phase 1 exercise program that is available on the Skimble Workout Trainer app https://www.skimble.com/programs/96-active-trucker-phase-1. This is a four-week exercise program designed specifically for truck drivers. It shows you what to do and automatically coaches you through each workout. Each 15-minute workout is different and builds upon the previous workout, starting with walking and building up to more effective fat-burning exercises. All you do is hit the “play” button.

Drastic 13-Week Changes

To measure Joe’s exercise intensity, we used a heart rate monitor watch. His goal was to exercise with enough intensity to get his heart rate above 80% of his maximum heart rate each day. After the first four weeks, Joe followed the Active Trucker Phase 2 program, and for the final four weeks, he chose his own workouts. In the chart to the right, you can see his results. Though Joe slipped a little with his meal frequency, calories and carbs towards the end of the program, you can see that following this system produces great results. Notice that Joe’s body fat dropped from 36.8% to 26.4% and his visceral fat dropped from 18 to 12, which is right at the limit for normal and healthy. So not only did Joe lose weight, but his body composition changed drastically in just 13 weeks! Of course, this reduced Joe’s risk for metabolic syndrome and for accidents!

Way to Go, Joe!

According to Joe, “This program established an excellent foundation for a lifestyle change that involves eating better along with routine exercise. The program wasn’t difficult. I just had to make sure that I ate what I should when I should, along with doing the exercises. I also discovered that in most cases, there’s enough space in the shower rooms to do the exercises. The program was definitely worth the effort.”

Ultimately, if your goal is weight loss, concentrate on following these guidelines each day:

Turn your metabolism on before you start driving by moving with maximum intensity for 4 minutes. If you don’t know what to do, you can do any movement you want or use the Active Trucker Phase 1 and Phase 2 workouts to get started.

Eat some form of protein after you exercise, and then eat some form of protein every three hours until you finish your shift.

Gradually reduce your carbohydrate consumption by 10% each week until you reach 130g or less.