Your 2017 Weight-Loss Plan

Two Simple Steps Will Improve Your Health

By: Siphiwe Baleka, Founder, Fitness Trucking

In 2016 RoadKing issues, I have explained body mass index, the basics of weight loss and nutrition, driver fatigue and your body’s energy production, and overcoming the fear of exercise. Now at the beginning of another New Year, it’s time to dedicate or rededicate yourself to shedding those unwanted pounds, if you haven’t already done so.

This is not about half-heartedly setting another New Year’s resolution. This is about starting or renewing a commitment to improving your health, changing behaviors, creating new habits, and becoming a better version of yourself. One month in, almost half of all New Year’s resolutions are already broken. Out with the old behavior patterns that became bad habits, and in with the new, that’s what you should focus on now.

Turning Behavior into Habit

For a new behavior to become a habit, the change must be convenient, must bring quick results and must be sustained for a minimum of three weeks. If you’re one of the drivers who want better health in 2017 and are willing to commit to what has been proven to be the most effective, least time-consuming method for losing weight while living on the road, just follow my 4 Minute Fit method. It is very easy to implement and requires just two steps.

Step 1 – Before you start to drive, move with maximum intensity for 4 minutes (right there on the side of your truck). It doesn’t matter what the movement is—any movement you can do vigorously will work—so long as you are doing it with as much intensity as you can muster. You’ll know you’re doing it correctly, if you can’t even finish the entire 4 minutes the first time you try or if you’re breathing so hard that you can’t finish a sentence.

Step 2 – Eat protein every three hours, while limiting your carbohydrate intake. Protein causes your metabolism to work hard, and you want your metabolism working, while you are sitting in the driver’s seat. Carbohydrates, on the other hand, get stored as fat, while you’re sedentary and your body doesn’t need a lot of energy. So, if you snack on protein snacks like nuts, cheese, tuna, eggs, and jerky, you will cause your metabolism to burn fat while you’re driving.

Easier Than You Think

When drivers faithfully follow those two steps each and every day, most will lose weight. Since you will most likely enter your truck to drive about three times per shift, that is a total of just 12 minutes of exercise per day fit perfectly into your existing schedule. You don’t even have to alter your schedule to fit exercise in. This is the method that I have used to help thousands of drivers lose weight.

In fact, the average driver performing those two steps typically loses 9 to 10 pounds in just four weeks and an average of 19 pounds in 13 weeks. Some drivers lose as much as 30, 40, 50 and 60 pounds, and because they are eating protein every three hours, they are not skipping meals or feeling hungry. Believe me, these two simple steps can change or transform your life, as they did for one of my clients who sent an email saying:

Actual Driver e-Mail

“I just want to thank God and you for the opportunity I have been given to make a decision that is changing my life. A few short weeks ago, I thought it impossible. I had tried so many things, and my health continued to get worse. The low point was a year ago when I was diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes along with Lupus. I was in so much pain I was living on ibuprofen. I hated the way I looked and had no energy. I hated shopping for clothes. Nothing fit right, and I would end up depressed and crying. Well, I am crying no more. I am feeling awesome; my energy level has grown immensely. My doctor has had to lower and adjust my medications. I have watched my glucose levels drop week after week, from the 130s, then the 120s, then the 110s, ‘til now when I’m registering days with levels under 100. My blood pressure is almost normal again. I have lost inches and dropped 2 pant sizes. I eat what I want, but watch portions, and most importantly, I exercise. Yes, I said exercise every day for 14 to 18 minutes. I can put my jeans on without sitting down. I can walk more than 500 feet without stopping or huffing. I bought some new clothes without crying, and though I still don’t like how I look in the mirror, I am seeing great positive changes, and I know it’s only the beginning. I will never go back.”

Become an Active Trucker and join the 4 Minute Fit movement. To see my exercise videos on how to get started and what to do, go to www.truckerterritory.com and click “Truck Fit.”

NEW BOOK IN MARCH

Watch for the availability of Siphiwe Baleka’s new book, 4 Minute Fit, scheduled to be on sale March 28, 2017. Learn about a revolutionary metabolism-spiking program for those who feel they don’t have enough time, equipment, or money to get in shape and lose weight. (ISBN: 978-1-5011-2977-3)