How About Some Renegade Country?

Down Under Performer Brings High Energy to MATS

Jayne Denham has built a reputation as a dynamic, high-energy, Country-Rock performer in her native Australia.

With rebellious charm and a rampaging style, she writes, records and performs with a unique ability to tell stories that reel you in. Appearing on behalf of Red Eye Radio, Jayne’s brand of rocking country made quite an impression on those who witnessed her U.S. debut at GATS 2016 in Dallas.

You’re invited to see her second U.S. performance in Louisville at MATS 2017. Check the lineup on the Red Eye Radio stage for the date and time of her appearance. Jayne will be performing on the Lobby Stage in the South Wing of The Kentucky International Convention Center, #41064.

Established Australian Star

Jayne has built a reputation as a Country-Rock performer with three #1 smash hits in Australia, and her album ‘Renegade’ shook the foundations of the Australian Country Music scene. Her songs have also garnered six Top-10 awards on the National Country Charts, 12 videos reached the Top-30 including ‘Shake this Town’ which soared to #4, as well as six Country Music Channel (CMC) and two CMAA Golden Guitar Award Nominations.

Building upon a strong and loyal fan base as an independent artist, Jayne signed with ABC/Universal Music. To capture the excitement and electricity of her live performances in the studio, Jayne worked closely with multi award-winning producer Garth Porter. The result was the creation of country tracks having a razor-sharp, rock edge like her ‘#1 Australian Country Singles, ‘Addicted to the Diesel’ and ‘Jam the Jam’ along with rural anthems ‘Cowgirls MIA,’ ‘Grew up Round Trucks,’ ‘This Is Rodeo’ and ‘Outlaw’—a song that tells the story of two famous female bushrangers.

Jayne has entertained the VIP crowds at Keith Urban’s Sydney shows and has been a featured performer at all major Australian Country Music festivals including CMC Rocks, Deni Ute Muster, Gympie Music Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, PBR Rodeos, Ute Musters, B&S Balls, as well as national and regional truck shows. Jayne released two independent albums ‘Sudden Change in Weather’ (2008) and ‘Shake This Town’ (2010). Soon after the release of ‘Sudden Change in Weather’, Jayne won the Australian Independent Country Music Award for Best Rising Star.

Setting Sites on USA

Jayne’s connections to the Trucking Industry have enabled her to perform for people all across Australia and fly the flag for her raw, wild and loud brand of Renegade Country! Jayne is an artist with a passion for the people, the land, the wheels of industry, and those who keep them turning. With any luck, she says, she’ll be able to do the same in the United States. “When I came over last year to write songs and see what the industry is like, it certainly exceeded my expectations by far,” she says. “We’re planning to put the U.S. wheels in motion with the release of a new song during 2017.”

You can learn more about Jayne Denham at jaynedenham.com and link to some of her hit music videos. For booking information, contact Stacey Wilbur, Stacey@jaynedenham.com.