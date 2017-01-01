[Skip to Content]
Johnson Wins 7th Cup Title

By on January 1, 2017
HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, celebrates with the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. Johnson wins a record-tying 7th NASCAR title. (Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Championship Breaks His Way with 3 To Go

In the season-ending, 268-lap NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Jimmie Johnson only led once for the three most important laps of the race. Slowest of the final four most of the race, he somewhat unexpectedly found himself in the winner’s circle, hoisting his seventh NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Championship trophy in the last 11 years. Johnson’s winning margin over Kyle Larson was .466 seconds.

One by one in the last 11 laps, the three other title contenders—Carl Edwards, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano—crashed out or fell back. All four had run near the front for most of the race. Kevin Harvick led three times early for 79 laps, and Larson dominated late, leading seven times for 132 laps. Carl Edwards led eight times for 47 laps, while Logano and Busch only led once each for a combined total of seven laps.

His seventh title placed Johnson in an exclusive club with Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr. for the most championships in NASCAR’s elite series. His back-to-front afternoon started with Johnson at the rear of the 40-car field after NASCAR officials ruled his team made an unapproved modification following pre-race inspection.

Your Picks vs. Editor’s Picks

In the March-April 2016 issue, the RoadKing editors selected three groups of eight potential Chase drivers as follows: A The Real-Deal 8, B. The More-Than-Likely 8, and C. The Here’s-Hoping 8. See how you did compared to how well the 24 drivers in the editors’ A, B and C groups fared in the chart to the below:

Points

Driver

Editor’s Group

Make

1Jimmie JohnsonAC
2Joey LuganoAF
3Kyle BuschAT
4Carl EdwardsBT
5Matt KensethAT
6Denny HamlinAT
7Kurt BuschBC
8Kevin HarvickAC
9Kyle LarsonBC
10Chase ElliottWhiffC
11Martin Truex, Jr.BT
12Brad KesolowskiAF
13Jamie McMurrayCC
14Austin DillonBC
15Tony StewartCC
16Chris BuescherWhiffF
Non-Chasers
17Kasey KahneBC
18Ryan NewmanB C
21Ricky Stenhouse, JrCF
22Trevor BayneCF
23Greg BiffleCF
24Danica PatrickCC
25Paul MenardCC
26Aric AlmirolaCF
27Clint BowyerBC
32Dale Earnhardt, Jr.AC

Car Makes: C = Chevrolet, F = Ford, T = Toyota

