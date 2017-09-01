Remembering Dick Trickle

A Memorial for a Fan Favorite

If you’ve been a stock car racing fan for any length of time, you’ll likely remember Dick Trickle—maybe for his legendary short track career, earning Winston Cup rookie-of-the-year honors at age 48 in 1989, driving the Schneider National Busch Series car for three years, or perhaps for the uniqueness of his name. He inspired the main character—Cole Trickle—played by Tom Cruise, in the movie ‘Days of Thunder.’ ESPN commentators Dan Patrick and Keith Olbermann enjoyed making light of the alliteration in his name and would always report on Trickle’s Cup Series finishes.

A stock car racing legend, Dick became the king of short track racing and is known as the “winningest” stock car driver in America, reportedly logging more than 1,200 wins in Wisconsin, across the Midwest, and throughout the United States and Canada. He was the Rookie of the Year in both the USAC Stock Car Division (1968), as well as NASCAR’s premier Winston Cup Series (1989). Along the way, he also recorded two American Speed Association championships, seven ARTGO championships and dozens of championships at weekly tracks.

Schneider Sponsorship

Many in the trucking industry remember Dick for driving the Schneider National sponsored-car in the NASCAR Busch Series during 1998 (No. 64), 1999 and 2000 (No. 5). While campaigning the familiar orange Chevrolet Monte Carlos, he recorded 2 poles, 1 win, 4 top-5s and 13 top-10s. Perhaps he is best known for his engaging personality and accessibility to fans before and after every race, a real asset for driver recruiting.

A group of Dick’s racing and school friends is in the process of building a memorial in his hometown of Rudolph, WI. For further details, visit the Dick Trickle Memorial Project on Facebook or refer to the website: DickTrickleMemorialProject.com. Tax-deductible donations can be made through the 501(c)(3) qualified Incourage Community Foundation of Wisconsin Rapids, 478 E Grand Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494, 715.423.3863.

The mission of the Dick Trickle Memorial is to exemplify how one man can overcome a serious childhood injury, set very high goals, and achieve them by dedicating his life to competing in the world of stock car racing. o

youtube.com/watch?v=iDQ9FCgwvoc – NASCAR Heroes video

racing-reference.info/driver/Dick_Trickle – NASCAR career statistics