Rude Becomes Bandit Big Rig Champ

Bandit Big Rig Champ Wins by 12 Markers

With the top-four in points dreaming of capturing the coveted crown entering the rain-delayed season finale, Ricky Rude hung on to take the inaugural Bandit Big Rig Series championship at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA. His 9th-place finish was just enough to top October 29th race winner Tommy Boileau by a mere 12 points—4,691.5 to 4,679.5.

One position better for Boileau and one position worse for Rude in any 2017 feature event would have flipped the championship results. Further demonstrating just how tight the season points battle was to the very last lap, Justin Ball and Mike Morgan tied for 3rd in the championship hunt with 4,554.5 points. In the season-ending, 25-lap A Main, Ball forged into the tie by finishing 2nd, besting Morgan by one position in 3rd.

“It’s a good thing that I had a 192-point cushion going into the weekend,” said Rude. “Tommy is a tough guy to beat. He’s got his truck dialed in. It’s an honor to win this trophy, and I just appreciate each and every one of our fans.”

“It’s unbelievable that it came down to 12 points,” Boileau said. “We’ve both had our triumphs, and we’ve both had our rough weekends, so a big congrats to Ricky on taking the title.”

“It’s been an awesome season, but next year is going to be even better,” said Craig Kruckeberg, CEO and Chief Visionary of series title sponsor Minimizer truck accessories and driver of the No. 55. “We’ll see more Bandit entries, more race events, some new tracks and more fans. I can’t wait!” With a $50,000 purse at each race, including a $10,000-to-win feature, the series paid out $600,000 to the 2017 competitors.

For more information on the Minimizer Bandit Big Rig Series and the 2018 schedule, visit BanditSeries.com.