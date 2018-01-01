Truex Dominates

Deserving Champ Wins Heavyweight Battle

Driving the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, Martin Truex, Jr. capped a dominant season in fitting fashion—by capturing his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in a heavyweight battle at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He outdueled Championship 4 competitors Kyle Busch (2nd), Kevin Harvick (4th) and Brad Keselowski (7th).

Truex was dominant all year, winning the regular season championship on the strength of four victories. Throughout the 10-race playoffs, he upped his performance to another level, recording top-five finishes in nine of 10 events. He won four times, including the playoff opener at Chicagoland, twice in the Round of 12 (Charlotte and Kansas), and the season finale.

Truex led the season’s key stat categories with career highs in wins (8), top-fives (19), top-10s (26) and laps led (2,250). His title also marks the first championship for Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser, who was back home in Denver, CO recovering from bypass surgery after a heart attack.

Truex’s teammate Erik Jones captured Rookie of the Year honors, and Toyota won its second-consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturers’ Championship on the strength of 16 victories. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. entered into planned retirement, while Phoenix winner Matt Kenseth lost his ride to Jones.

