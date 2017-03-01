WIN a Tamiya R/C Truck!

You can win this special edition of the 1:14 R/C MAN TGX 18.540 4×2 XLX assembly kit, courtesy of Tamiya USA (

MSRP $523). The kit includes body components that are beautifully pre-painted in Tamiya TS-10 French Blue including a durable clear topcoat applied to protect the paintwork from damage.

The Tamiya rendition of the MAN TGX 18.540 4×2 XLX faithfully captures the truck’s modern form with the use of ABS plastic body parts and several metal chassis components. One look at the detailed interior and auxiliary equipment, such as air tanks, confirms that the body features replica-quality realism, which is further enhanced with metal transfers depicting emblems and numerous metal-plated parts. Driveability is achieved by power from the front-mounted motor. Power is transmitted to the rear axle via a propeller shaft. Built-in differential gears guarantee smooth cornering. Gear changes can be made via a separately sold 4-channel transmitter.

The model features a highly detailed body and a 2-axle chassis with durable ladder frame. When controlled with a separately available R/C system, the 3-speed transmission enables authentic gear changes while driving.

To enter, please provide the following: your name, street address, mailing address, city/state/zip, phone number and a 10 to 20-word statement why you would like to win the MAN 1:14 scale truck. Please email your entry to Warren Eulgen: Warren@HighVelocityCommunications.com. Or you can write on a sheet of paper and mail to:

RoadKing MAN Truck Contest

High Velocity Communications

Suite D

1720 Dolphin Drive

Waukesha, WI 53186-1489

Entries must be postmarked by May 15, 2017 and be received by May 31, 2017. To be eligible to win the MAN 1:14 scale truck, all requested information must be provided including your 10 to 20-word statement. The publishing and editorial staff of RoadKing magazine will judge the entries. All entries will become the property of High Velocity Communications. No phone calls, please. The lucky winner will be announced in the July-August issue of RoadKing magazine.