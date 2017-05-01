2018 Citizen Driver Nominations Now Open

You or Someone You Know Could Be the Next Citizen Driver Honoree

If you know someone who should be considered for the 2018 Citizen Driver Honor, now is the time to swing into action, or if you would like to be considered, have someone nominate you. Self-nominations are prohibited. Following are some of the key details to be considered:

Nomination Period – 2018 Citizen Driver candidates can be nominated from June 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017.

Eligibility – A Citizen Driver nominee must be an over-the-road professional truck driver who is currently employed and driving at the time of the nomination. Must be a legal resident of the United States or Canada who is a registered member of the UltraONE® or UltraONE® Expediter Driver Rewards Club Programs. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning.

Nominators – Anyone can nominate a currently active over-the-road driver including fleet owners and managers, fellow employees, husbands/wives, children, relatives, friends, customers, trucking organization members, trucking industry suppliers, etc.

Judges – In January 2018, a panel of distinguished trucking professionals will review a group of highly qualified finalists, and ultimately serve as judges who select one or more honorees.

Learn More – To review the entry form and all details relative to submitting a 2018 Citizen Driver nomination, please log onto the Citizen Driver website on or after June 1, 2017. www.TA-Petro.com/CitizenDriver

Prior Honorees

From the start when selecting the 2014 honorees, the TA-Petro goal for the Citizen Driver program is to give both industry and national recognition to one of the best things about the trucking industry—its dedicated, caring, salt-of-the-earth drivers. Hopefully, Citizen Driver will be one small initiative that can generate stories about drivers who help propel the image of trucking and of truck drivers to new heights, and to generate respect for all professional drivers.

Over time and combined with other image-enhancing programs spearheaded by many, many other organizations, TA-Petro hopes to improve respect for drivers by others and by drivers themselves, increase the interest of those who are considering a driving career, and enhance the comfort, safety and wellbeing of drivers on the road.

The suggested focus criteria for nominees include Citizenship, Safety, Community Involvement, Leadership, and Health & Wellness. That said, all nominations will be considered. It is very difficult, and limiting, to truly define the criteria that make a particular driver someone the industry can be proud of. For some, it may be an abundance of accomplishments for one or two criteria. Still others may be exemplary because they are engaged in an admirable activity that doesn’t fit any of the suggested criteria. Like the prior Honorees listed to the right, Citizen Drivers should be amazing people that everyone can admire and those within the industry can proudly count among their own.