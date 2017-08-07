2017 GATS: Country Music Artists Take Red Eye Radio Stage

Westwood One’s Red Eye Radio Network will kick the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) into high gear with live performances, meet and greets, prizes and more! The Red Eye Radio Rendezvous Booth will be the hub of celebrity central in Dallas with live appearances and musical performances from Country artists: Tyler Farr, Jerrod Neimann, Janie Fricke, Tony Justice, Jayne Denham, and Bill Weaver.



The Great American Trucking Show, a trucking convention with over 500,000 feet of exhibit space, will take place August 24-26, 2017 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Eric Harley and Gary McNamara, hosts of Red Eye Radio, will be on site in the lobby to introduce attendees to the sizzling lineup of country music artists and celebrities. The special guests will visit Red Eye Radio’s lobby booth to sign autographs, take photos, talk with drivers, and perform live. Visit www.redeyeradioshow.com for specific days, schedule, and details.