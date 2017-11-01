Cummins Introduces Electrification

AEOS Commercial Vehicle Demonstrator Impresses

Before a recent gathering of industry editors, local TV reporters and hundreds of staff members at the Cummins Technical Center in Columbus, IN, the AEOS 4 X 2 Day Cab Tractor was introduced to the world. Drawn from Greek mythology, Aeos is one of the four winged horses driving the chariot of the Sun God, Helios.

Built by Roush with a Cummins inspired design, the prototype will serve as a demonstrator for Cummins customers in applications such as urban delivery, port drayage and terminal container handling. Production of the AEOS Electric Commercial Vehicle is slated for 2019.

As provided by Cummins, key specs for this AEOS Technology Demonstrator are:

140 kWh lithium-ion battery

350 kW peak / 225 kW continuous traction motor (470 / 300 hp)

Torque is 2,500 peak / 1,365 continuous lb.-ft.

Over 30 mpg fuel economy (diesel equivalent)

Direct drive / drive by wire with continuous acceleration (no shifting)

Uses a conventional driveshaft and drive axle

One-hour charge time plugged into a 140 kWh station (expect reduction to 20 minutes by 2020)

100-mile range on single charge / extendable to 300 miles with battery additions

Range increases to 600 miles with installation of a Cummins B6.7 engine-generator system

25-35% faster than a 11- to 12-liter powered equivalent unit

The AEOS tractor alone has an 18,000-lb. GVW

75,000-lb. maximum GVW with trailer including 44,000-lb. payload

The aerodynamic design reduces drag, and low-rolling-resistance tires utilize less energy. With no radiator intrusion and side mirrors replaced with an in-dash camera view, drag is reduced. Driver front visibility is significantly increased, and the all-around mirror camera view and lane-assist feature improve driving safety. The unveiling of the Concept Class 7 Urban Hauler EV is a strong indicator that Cummins intends to compete aggressively across a full range of future prime-mover technologies.