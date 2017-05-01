Ever Misplace Your Headset?

Never Again with the Hook

A few years ago while living in Las Vegas, professional truck driver Eric Garry purchased a Blue Tiger USA Dual Elite headset. While on the road, he wanted to improve communications with his wife and children.

Often, however, Eric couldn’t find his headset when needed. Every time he removed his headset, it seemed to wind up in a different place. Sometimes paperwork, a jacket or something else floating around in his cab was placed on top of it. Rather than constantly misplacing and searching, Eric set out to find a solution. He created a handy, lightweight, simple device that could be hung almost anywhere for storing his headset when not in use. Voila! After some trial and error, The Hook™ was born.

When Eric approached Blue Tiger USA with his idea in January 2015, it was determined that many other headset users were likely experiencing the same time-wasting frustrations. Blue Tiger decided to help bring Eric’s invention to all drivers. The idea was modified and tweaked to make it a universally useful product. The Hook’s Flexband is bendable, so it can take on the perfect shape for gently cradling your headset in a location that is most convenient for you.

Can you easily grab your headset when needed? If no, The Hook is your answer. It’s in stock and available for purchase in convenient, see-through packaging at participating TA-Petro locations. The next time you visit, pick up The Hook and put an end to those frustrating searches. Learn more at BlueTigerUSA.com.

Win The Hook™ & Blue Elite Headset

You Can Win The Hook™ and the Blue Elite Headset pictured on this page. Simply email Warren@HighVelocityCommunications.com. On the Subject Line, enter “Win The Hook.” Be sure your email includes your name and phone number. No phone calls please. Entries must be received by June 30, 2017. The winner will be announced in the July-August issue of RoadKing.