Truckers Against Trafficking to Auction New Kenworth T680

Excitement is building as Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) prepares to auction off the new “Everyday Heroes” Kenworth T680 at Ritchie Bros in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 20. All proceeds from the sale go directly to TAT – a 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing, and empowering the nation’s truck drivers and rest stop employees.

“This is a great opportunity for truck fleets and operators to join the battle against trafficking by bidding on this special Kenworth T680, either online or by attending the Ritchie Bros. auction in Phoenix,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “Truckers Against Trafficking is a worthwhile cause, and Kenworth appreciates the opportunity to participate in this important fund-raising effort.”

The special Kenworth T680 is fully loaded with a 76-inch sleeper, 485-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, and Eaton® Fuller Advantage™ 10-speed automated transmission.

Interested parties can bid on the truck in person, online, or by proxy. Bidders can register in advance at:

https://www.rbauction.com/heavy-equipment-auctions/phoenix-az-2017193#map-and-directions-pane

Interested parties also can obtain online buying information at:

https://www.rbauction.com/buying/how-to-buy/online

or call Ritchie Bros. at (602) 269-5631 for assistance.

For those able to attend the auction, Ritchie Bros. is located at 5410 W. Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix.