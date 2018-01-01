For an advance look at the latest technologies across the full spectrum of trucking-industry products and services, now is the time to plan your attendance at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS). The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville is the place to be on March 22-24, 2018.

Biggest & Best – Founded in 1972, MATS is the largest and longest-running, must-see, heavy-duty trucking event in the world. You and more than 75,000 others will have the opportunity to engage more than 1,000 exhibitors occupying in excess of 1.1 million square feet of space, including hundreds of technology- and education-solutions providers that impact productivity, efficiency, profitability and safety.

Tech Savvy – You’ll experience all of the newest industry products, take part in hands-on demonstrations, engage with product experts and engineers, and participate in special events. MATS will help improve your career and grow your business, while keeping you connected with thousands of industry peers.

All About Trucks – Manufacturers of trucks, engines, drivetrain components, trailers, tires, accessories, lubricants, additives and much more will be there.

Educational Seminars – Informative seminars will provide the kinds of must-know, invaluable information you need to be successful in 2018 and beyond. All seminars are free-of-charge and advanced registration is not required.

Recruiting Center – Representatives from more than 100 carriers will be on hand to discuss driving and owner-operator opportunities across a broad range of industry hauling specialties.

PKY Championship – The passion and talents of the men and women who enter the Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship will be on display every day including Lights after MATS on Wednesday and Thursday and the Saturday afternoon Perimeter Parade.

Truck Parking Courtesy of TA-Petro – Truck parking sponsored by TA-Petro also includes MATS shuttle service running at 15-minute intervals. Highly skilled ASE and TIA certified TA Truck Service technicians will be on hand to provide a full range of on-site services.

Free Registration – Visit TruckingShow.com for more information and to register free through February 22, 2018.

To be among those in the know about the latest technologies and the future of trucking in 2018 and beyond, plan now to attend MATS on March 22-24 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.