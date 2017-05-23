NASCAR Salutes Service Members at Coca-Cola 600

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 23, 2017) – For the third consecutive year, windshield headers on all 40 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ cars will be replaced with the names of fallen military service members during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), NASCAR announced today.

This year’s “600 Miles of Remembrance” tribute honoring those who bravely served our country, launches a six-week platform encapsulating the industry’s collective expression of respect and gratitude – NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola.

“There is no prouder moment for our sport than when the entire NASCAR family rallies to honor and pay tribute to the United States Armed Forces,” said Brent Dewar, NASCAR chief operating officer. “NASCAR Salutes continues to grow thanks to the support of our industry and partners who believe just as strongly in recognizing those who’ve served and continue to serve today.”