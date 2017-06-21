Omnitracs’ Pet Companion Contest

Omnitracs LLC announced the launch of Big Rig Buddies 2017, a contest developed to celebrate the trusted companions many drivers bring on the road and how they contribute to helping their owners maintain happier and healthier lives. The contest begins today, the first of the ‘dog days of summer,’ and will culminate at the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) in Dallas on National Dog Day, August 26th. A first-place winner and a second-place runner-up will share $1,000 in gift cards for food and treats for their buddies.

The Omnitracs Big Rig Buddies 2017 Giveaway is open to all current and retired commercial truck drivers. Entries will be accepted for the contest now through Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:59 pm CDT. To be eligible to win, entrants must submit a companion pet photo along with a brief description explaining why their pet is the best companion on the road. At the close of the contest period, an Omnitracs panel of judges will vote on which driver has the “pick of the litter!” The winners will be announced at the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) in Dallas, Texas on August 26, 2017. Winners will be interviewed by Red Eye Radio host Eric Harley and both driver and their companion will be highlighted on the Red Eye Radio Show.

“Many professional drivers find life on the road easier with a loyal companion,” said Jim Gardner, Omnitracs’ vice president of marketing. “While Omnitracs products are excellent companions to reduce paperwork and increase productive time spent on the road, we recognize that furry or feathered companions have their own unique benefits to drivers, including increasing exercise, improving mood, lowering blood pressure, and more.”