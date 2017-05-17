Reliable Carriers Wins Prestigious ‘Carrier of the Year’ at the 2017 Annual Automotive Global Awards

Canton, MI (May 16, 2017) — Reliable Carriers, the world’s largest classic and specialty automotive transport company, has been best



owed with one of the automotive industry’s highest honors as “Carrier of the Year” by the 2017 Annual Automotive Global Awards North America.

Automotive an

d other transportation executives from the world over attended the black-tie gala event hosted by Thjree6Zero Media, where companies from 20 different categories were honored. The title of ‘Carrier of the Year’ is awarded to an operator that delivers excellence to customers and demonstrates dedication to delivering outstanding service and innovation. The category is open to all North American road, rail and

shipping companies

“Reliable Carriers, Inc. is honored to have been chosen as the Carrier of the Year. It is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees and contractors to providing World Class service to our customers,” said Bob Sellers, Vice-President, Reliable Carriers. “Vehicles Taken Seriously is our service mark and an award like this reinforces the importance of taking care of the customer, one car at a time. The competition in this category is very keen and we appreciate being recognized amongst such a prestigious group.”

Family owned and operated since 1960, Reliable has consistently serviced the automotive industry with the highest standards of automotive transport expertise. From everyday collector cars to $5 million modern-day supercars, Reliable is the go-to source for moving valuable vehicles with precision and meticulous care.



About Reliable Carriers

Reliable Carriers and its fleet of 400 air-ride equipped transport trucks service all 48 contiguous United States and the farthest reaches of Canada, and offer $5 million dollars of insurance coverage on every load, GPS satellite tracking, and the industry’s most experienced drivers. Call 800.521.6393 or visit

to learn more.