Super Performance at TMCSuperTech

TA Truck Service Team Continues Winning Tradition

This fall, 12 of the top ASE Master Technicians from TA Truck Service shops across the country packed their bags and headed to sunny Orlando, Florida. But their trip wasn’t a vacation—they had serious work on their minds. These expert technicians made the journey from their hometowns to represent TA Truck Service at the annual National Technician Skills Competition—TMCSuperTech and TMCFutureTech—hosted by the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC).

TMCSuperTech is an elite competition that attracts the best heavy-truck service technicians from U.S. original equipment manufacturers, trucking companies and repair facilities to compete in a national showdown. Day One of the two-day competition is devoted to written tests and 19 hands-on skills challenges that qualify competitors for participation in the Day Two competition. It consists of 28 skills challenges separated into truck and trailer categories. When the final results are tallied, these hands-on skills challenges identify who really is best in the bays.

TMCFutureTech is held in conjunction with the TMCSuperTech competition, and provides a venue for student technicians to go head to head, while showcasing the overall talent that is coming up through the industry. TA Truck Service has been competing at TMCSuperTech and TMCFutureTech, since the launch of these competitions in 2005 and 2014 respectively.

TA Truck Service technicians have brought home an impressive amount of overall top finishes and station wins. This year, the team placed second in combined station titles. In addition, six individual technicians earned titles in seven hands-on skills challenges, and two technicians finished second in a team challenge. Overall, the TA Truck Service team took home third in the Trailer Competition and sixth in the TMCSuperTech Competition.

Individual Winners

The TA Truck Service winners in the 2017 TMCSuperTech competition included five professionals, having a combined 47 years of experience with TravelCenters and one student technician as follows:

Robert Anderson, TA Mobile, Alabama

Trailers, third overall

Trailer Telematics, champion



Michael Gavrielides, TA Madison, Georgia

SuperTech, sixth overall

Two-Technician Team, second overall



Michael Kerfoot, Jr., Petro San Antonio, Texas

Trailer Liftgate, champion

Trailer Coupling, champion

Trailer ABS, champion



Scott Davidson, TA Madison, Wisconsin

Central Tire Inflation, champion



Joseph Anderson, TA Commerce, Georgia

Two-Technician Team, second overall



Bo Logan (Student), TA Whitestown, Indiana

RP Manual, champion

Trailer Lighting, champion

In the months leading up to TMCSuperTech, TA Truck Service technicians also participated in state competitions, including inaugural events in many states. TA Truck Service technicians claimed two state championships, 10 overall top-three finishes, and 35 station wins at these 2017 competitions. Special congratulations go to grand champions William Andazola at the New Mexico competition and Joseph Anderson at the Georgia competition, where a TA Truck Service technician has won top honors for five consecutive years.

“I’m so proud to see TA Truck Service technicians continue our tradition of excellence leading up to and at the national TMCSuperTech competition,” said Andy Rebholz, CEO of TravelCenters. “When you go with TA, you go with a team of dedicated, highly-skilled winners no matter where or when. Our dedication to recruiting the best, training the best and mentoring the best enables our technicians to build elite skills and to continuously advance their knowledge of the trucks and the changing technologies utilized by our customers,” he added.

Every day, TA Truck Service technicians show more expertise while working on trucks in the bays, providing roadside assistance during RoadSquad® service calls, and handling OnSITE truck and trailer repairs at fleet lots and distribution centers. TA Truck Service centers are consistently Voted Best in annual independent driver surveys* for Best Overall Maintenance Shops, Most Competent Technicians, Best PM and Lubrication Services and Best Roadside Assistance.