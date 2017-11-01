This Merits Your Consideration

Teaching Boy Scouts About Trucking & Safety

Observing Matt Slovack in action, it’s easy to see why his classes about Truck Transportation and Traffic Safety have become very popular among Boy Scout troops. Not only do the scouts earn the above-named merit badges, they learn about the industry that is so important to their families’ daily lives and about traffic safety, particularly when cars and trucks share the road.

Matt has 14 years of professional truck driving experience, the last six with Don Hummer Trucking headquartered in Oxford, Iowa. He lives in Colona, IL and has two sons involved in scouting: Nathan, 15, in Boy Scouts and Braden, 7, in Cub Scouts. Matt serves as the assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 123, Orion, IL, part of the Iowa Council. In cooperation with Trucker Buddy International, the coordinator of troop attendance and on site enrollment, Matt has taught more than 1,000 Boy Scouts since conducting the first class at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in 2012.

MATS & GATS Classes

Working with the just-retired Randy Schwartzenburg, Executive Director of Trucker Buddy International, the classes have been offered in conjunction with MATS at Louisville and GATS in Dallas since 2014. On Saturday, August 26 at GATS, 120 scouts plus troop leaders and parents gathered in a meeting room at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to participate in both merit badge sessions over the course of three hours. The event facility and a concluding box lunch were sponsored by truckstop.com.

Scouts learned about the economic impact of Truck Transportation, trucking company organizations and employment opportunities, governmental agencies and regulations, responsibilities of professional drivers, the importance of safety, and several other topics. The Traffic Safety merit badge class provided crucial information about staying safer when driving a car, riding a bike, and crossing a street. Ten mistakes made by new drivers, the effects of alcohol consumption, the dangers of fatigued or distracted driving, automobile safety features, and other topics were also covered. An optional visit to the GATS show floor provided an up-close look at trucks, accessories, maintenance products and service providers.

How You Can Help

If you’re a father or grandfather who would like to lead Truck Transportation and/or Traffic Safety classes in your area, please contact Matt Slovack to learn more about becoming a Merit Badge Counselor at 309.912.8412 or MCSlovack@yahoo.com.