The Trucking Industry Officially Launches a Mascot; Calls for a Name

Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) introduced an industry mascot today to continue its quest in telling the story of trucking’s essential contributions to the American economy.

TMAF executive committee leaders unveiled a truck mascot complete with headlights, a windshield, tires and a TMAF cap.

Since TMAF’s inception over three years ago, the movement’s goal has been to shift the image of the industry by sharing important facts, including that 80 percent of U.S. communities rely solely on trucking for the delivery of their goods. The mascot is an extension of the movement’s goals to broaden the reach and visibility of the trucking industry.

The leaders called on the industry to help name the mascot through a digital campaign. The group will take submissions through email at mascot@truckingmovesamerica.com and on its Facebook page for about a month. Then, voting will commence, and a name will be unveiled. Keep an eye on the Facebook page: Facebook.com/TruckingFWD for more.

More on TMAF’s mission, activities and where the mascot will travel can be found at truckingmovesamerica.com.