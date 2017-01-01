Preventing Slips, Trips and Falls

No substitute for knowledge, experience and presence of mind

BY: David A. Kolman, Senior Editor

YOU MAY NOT GIVE MUCH THOUGHT TO SLIPPING, TRIPPING AND FALLING; YET, YOU SHOULD. HERE’S WHY. Of all workplace safety incidents, slips, trips and falls (STF) have the highest frequency. Falls are the second largest source of injury following vehicle accidents, and a significant number of falls involve workplace related vehicles, including trucks.

You may be surprised to know that falls from as low as four feet can result in serious injury, possibly even death. The average person’s reaction time is about half a second. That’s all it takes to fall four feet. As you fall, gravity quickly increases your speed, and impact forces increase as well.

Research indicates that a person falling from a height of four feet will hit the ground with impact forces as high as 12 times body weight. Take a 250-pound male trucker, for example. He would hit the ground with a force of up to 3,000 pounds. Safety officials say STF are typically due to workers acting hastily, inattention to the task at hand, complacency, fatigue and horseplay. What’s more, they note that truckers’ overall fitness and health can affect their dexterity and agility.

While STF are the most common incidents, they—and their resulting injuries—are also among the most preventable. The keys are moving carefully and remaining alert and conscious of slip, trip and fall hazards.

Common Hazards

The various slip, trip and fall hazards truckers face every day can be placed in four categories:

1. Mounting and Dismounting Vehicles

Lack of a three-point contact on the vehicle

Accessing the trailer for inspection, loading/unloading, tarping/untarping and securing/loosening the load

Climbing on the vehicle to clean lights and windshields and connect/disconnect air and electrical lines

Improper footwear

All too often, note safety officials, truck drivers fail to maintain three-point contact. Keep three of your four limbs in contact with the vehicle at all times—two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand, so only one limb is in motion at any time. Having three points of contact provides maximum stability and support, otherwise, a driver is unstable and easily imbalanced, so any misstep or faulty grip could result in an accident.

2. Loading Docks

Gaps between the truck and dock

Climbing up/down the dock ladder

Debris, obstacles and clutter, such as metal bands, shrinkwrap, pieces of lumber, skids, trash, etc.

Frequently crowded, heavy-traffic areas

Metal dock plates and ramps that are worn smooth and slippery

Dock plate edges

Changes in elevation leading into a warehouse.

Loading ramps leading into a trailer

Uneven surfaces

Poor lighting/visibility

Environmental conditions such as: snow, ice, rain, mud, grease, morning dew

3. Trailers

Not keeping doors under control when opening/closing

Slippery and wet floors

Improper use of pallets or freight as stepladders

Unsecured loads

Unstable/shifting freight when loading/unloading

Improper attaching/releasing chains or straps



4. Parking Lots, Walking Surfaces, Fuel Areas

Unfamiliar location

Sloped, uneven, loose, irregular surfaces

Poor lighting/visibility

Environmental conditions

Spilled fuels, oils, lubricants, etc.

Wet restroom and shower floors

Working in transportation presents many types of slip, trip and fall hazards. Three keys to being safe are:

1. Be aware of hazards and know how to deal with them

2. Pay attention to your surroundings

3. Stay focused on the task you’re performing

The 12 tips on the next page serve as great STF reminders. Please share them with others in your organization as appropriate.

12 Stay-Safe Tips