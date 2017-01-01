New Commercial Tire Network™

TA-Petro has announced the formation of the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network™

TA has been a leader in the truck stop tire business for more than 40 years. The TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network enables TA to meet increased customer demand for flexible, efficient sourcing of commercial tires.

“We have significantly expanded the ways in which we sell tires, as well as the brands that we sell to our customers,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters. “In addition to our traditional retail and ‘national account’ offerings, we have already added tire brands, including Cooper Tire Roadmaster®, Goodyear Marathon® and Kelly®, and expect to add others soon, including BF Goodrich®, Pirelli® and Formula® by Pirelli. We have also expanded the array of tire brands available through our RoadSquad™ emergency roadside service and our growing OnSITE™ mobile maintenance service.

“Many of the tires in our lineup are also available for pick-up by customers, delivery at customer locations, and through direct sales. We believe that the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network is the largest independent commercial tire dealer in the United States. To provide the best combination of product choice, flexible delivery, install capability, and competitive pricing to our customers, we also believe that we have assembled a leadership and dedicated sales team that may be unparalleled in the commercial tire business.”

As easy as One, Two, Three

With the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network, purchasing tires has never been easier. Select from steer, drive and trailer tire options at three different price points.

Just name your price, brand and location and get back on the road quickly. Buying new tires for your trucks is now as easy as one, two, three! In addition to the brands listed below, watch for other brands to be added throughout 2017.

Now available:

Goodyear

Goodyear Marathon

Kelly Tires

Yokohama

Continental

Roadmaster by Cooper Tire

Coming soon:

Pirelli

Formula by Pirelli

BF Goodrich

Looking for More Options?

TA Truck Service locations also offer Goodyear premium and economy retread lines. These high-quality retreads deliver long mileage, reliable service and excellent performance at a fraction of the cost. Whatever your unique needs, Goodyear retreads are the right total solution for your fleet. Choose from a wide selection of innovative commercial truck retreads and enjoy lower overall ownership costs, matching tread designs and even DuraSeal and Fuel Max technologies.

You can save even more with the national casing credit program or by checking out the consistently and affordably priced used tires offered throughout the TA Truck Service network. You can be confident in your used tire purchases because TA Truck Service will repair or replace (at our sole option) any used tire purchased at one of our facilities that fails due to defects, excluding road hazards, within 30 days of purchase.

National Tire Account Member?

TA Truck Service honors all major National Tire Accounts with the exceptional expertise and customer service you expect. Stop at any TA Truck Service location to purchase tires on your preferred truck tire supplier’s National Tire Account, and then have them installed quickly and professionally by ASE and TIA certified TA Truck Service technicians. You can also choose to have your National Tire Account purchases installed during a RoadSquad roadside assistance service call. TA Truck Service participates in National Tire Accounts with the following suppliers:

Goodyear

Yokohama

Continental

Michelin

Bridgestone

For more information on National Tire Accounts, contact a representative of your preferred tire brand.

TA Truck Service technicians are distinguished by more than 2,000 ASE certifications. The TA Truck Service network includes 243 truck service facilities, 1,079 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians, more than 1,600 RoadSquad Connect™ emergency roadside assistance vehicles and a growing fleet of OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles.

Make the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network your preferred source for all of your truck tire needs.