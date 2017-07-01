Bob Evans Restaurant Now Open

A new Bob Evans restaurant, the first in the TA-Petro network, has opened at TA Hebron, Ohio, I-70, Exit 126. With seating for 116 guests, the 4,500 sq. ft. facility features a modern farmhouse design with exposed wood trusses and polished concrete floors. Daily hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Along with the farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients and high-quality meals, guests can enjoy bakery favorites like cookies, breads and Cinnamon Blossoms that are made fresh throughout the day. On-the-go guests can select single bakery items from the enclosed bakery case, while pre-packed grab ‘n go items offer a quick snack.

“The addition of Bob Evans provides professional drivers with yet another high-quality food option,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of the TA Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to deliver the same farm-fresh goodness and heartfelt hospitality that Bob Evans has been serving its guests for the past 50 years.”

The TA Hebron Michael Eugene Zanella Travel Center offers a full range of additional amenities. In addition to Bob Evans, you’ll find a Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen and Sbarro Pizza. The Minit Mart convenience store features a special County Store section that offers a selection of tasty, locally produced Amish foods including jams, jellies, and other specialty foods. The 6-bay TA Truck Service facility and RoadSquad™ emergency roadside assistance are available 24/7/365. You’ll find everything you need in one easy-off, easy-on location.

____

Where: I-70, Exit 126

Phone: 740.467.2900

Fax: 740.467.3358

Access Number: 0186

Truck Parking Spaces: 130

Private Showers: 10

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 9

Truck Service Bays: 6

StayFit®: Basketball, Horseshoes,

Bean Bag

Restaurant: Bob Evans, Popeyes®, Sbarro Pizza

Travel Store: Minit Mart & Country Store