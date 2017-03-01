One More Reason to Stop

Mention Petro Johnson’s Corner to any seasoned driver, and the response will likely be, “Great cinnamon rolls.” It’s been that way since the first one was served shortly after the 1952 opening with nothing around but farmland and a beautiful view of the Rocky Mountains. Open 24/7/365, Johnson’s Corner has never closed its doors since, and still hasn’t run out of cinnamon rolls.

With its dedicated bakery located across the street from the truck stop and its staff of 21 headed by Chris Harder, you’ll always find delicious, baked-fresh-daily cinnamon rolls, pies and cakes in the Travel Store display cases. The cinnamon rolls are now available at all 256 TA-Petro locations, and you can pick them up at 7-Eleven stores in Colorado and Utah and 40 Walgreens stores in Colorado. Recently, a retail site on Concourse A at the Denver International Airport was added.

The ‘ooey-gooey’ cinnamon rolls are always just a click away at JohnsonsCorner.com. You can choose from the classic original or the flavor of the month, large or mini, 6 or 12. Some TA-Petro locations are now using the cinnamon rolls as the basis for spectacular French toast and outstanding bread pudding.

The Johnson’s Corner restaurant is well known for dishing up great food and plenty of it for more than 60 years. Lunches and dinners are always delicious, but the breakfasts—served all day—make it a favorite for hungry drivers. If you’re in a hurry, you can always phone ahead to have anything on the menu ready to go when you arrive.

Where: I-25 at Exit 254, Johnstown, CO 80534

Phone: 970.667.2069

Fax: 970.667.8669

Truck Parking Spaces: 110

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 6 with DEF

Private Showers: 6

Restaurant: Johnson’s Corner Restaurant & Bakery

Special Attractions: Travel Store, Country Store, Pet Area, Drivers’ Lounge, Direct TV/NFL Sunday Ticket