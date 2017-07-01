Full Service Ready for You

24/7/365 Maintenance & Repairs

FOR THE MOST COMPLETE TRUCK SERVICE BETWEEN ATLANTA AND BIRMINGHAM, THE TA TRUCK SERVICE FACILITY ON I-20, EXIT 168 IS READY TO SERVE YOUR NEEDS. The recently opened 4-bay shop offers a full range of 24/7/365 maintenance and repairs, including roadside assistance with TA Truck Service RoadSquad™. You can count on the team of ASE and TIA-certified technicians at TA Lincoln to truly care about the performance of your truck and get you back on the road quickly and with confidence.

The TA Truck Service network specializes in providing a full menu of preventive maintenance services and light-duty repairs including oil changes, brakes, electrical, wheel alignment and tire balancing, air conditioning and inspections.

The TA Commercial Tire Network offers leading brands including Goodyear, Goodyear Marathon, Kelly Tires, Yokohama, Continental and Roadmaster by Cooper, BF Goodrich, Pirelli, and Formula. TA Truck Service also participates in all major National Tire Account programs including Goodyear, Yokohama, Continental, Michelin and Bridgestone. You can also select from premium and economy Goodyear retreads and affordably priced used tires.

“Our TA Truck Service team is excited about bringing professional drivers a top-quality, full-service truck maintenance and repair facility along I-20 between Birmingham and Atlanta,” said Truck Service General Manager Susan Elliott. “We have a fully equipped shop including all new tools, diagnostic and specialized repair equipment, and skilled technicians to handle the complexities of all your needs, including new truck technologies. Plus a full range of other great amenities.”