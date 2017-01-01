Old-Fashioned Family Food

Black Bear Diner Opens at TA Barstow, CA

The new Black Bear Diner at TA Barstow received rave reviews from the day its rustic doors opened. When your travels take you across I-15 from LA to Vegas, be sure to plan your schedule to stop for a great breakfast, lunch or dinner, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Founded in 1995, the chain operates more than 80 locations in eight Western states.

The award-winning, full-service dining concept offers home-style meals that reflect the brand’s small-town roots, including family food classics such as chicken fried steak, corned beef hash and slow-cooked pot roast. Apple crumb cobbler and chocolate cream pie are among a wide selection of dessert favorites.

All Black Bear Diners display a fun, bear-themed, log-cabin atmosphere, and are designed to remind guests that quality and personal service are key ingredients to every meal. Black Bear Diner was recognized as one of the Top-10, High-Performing Regional Chains in 2015 by Full Service Restaurant Magazine.

“We are excited to operate another Black Bear Diner in our network,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice Preside

nt of TravelCenters of America’s and leader of the TA Restaurant Group. “Black Bear Diner offers our guests the ultimate in quality comfort food served in a cozy, unique atmosphere, where they can unwind, relax and enjoy their meals.”

Just search TA Barstow for basic information and links to a complete description of services and amenities, including the Black Bear Diner.

Where: I-15 at Exit 178, Lenwood Road

Phone: 760.253.2922

Fax: 760.253.7959

Truck Parking Spaces: 303

Reserve It! Parking: Yes

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 16 with DEF

Truck Service Bays: 7 – 24/7/365

RoadSquad Assistance: 24/7/365

Private Showers: 17

Restaurants: Black Bear Diner, Subway, O’Deli’s

Special Attractions: Minit Mart®,

Verizon Store, Fitness Room, Walking Trail, Pet Area, Ministry Services