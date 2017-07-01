Stop By to See Expansion, New Look

The next time you’re traveling I-65, make it a point to stop at Petro Dodge City, Exit 299 near Hanceville, Alabama. You’ll be amazed at the recently completed expansion and renovation. A sight to behold, the locally owned, full-service, Petro franchised operation has doubled its retail space to 10,000 sq. ft.

The food selection is headlined by the widely acclaimed Iron Skillet® sit-down restaurant. You’ll also appreciate the quick-serve variety provided by a Popeyes®, Baskin-Robbins® and Dunkin’ Donuts®. For chrome lovers, a wide selection of exterior and interior items from United Pacific will add eye-catching appeal to your Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner and Volvo. Universal chrome for International, Mack and others is also available.

The travel store carries a wide range of name-brand convenience items and merchandise arranged in clean, well-lit aisles. You’ll appreciate a vast selection of travel essentials, souvenirs, clothing, electronics, small appliances and unique gifts, many with a local flavor. The selection of metal art made from car parts is a must-see. To meet the needs of drivers on the move, you’ll find great food and snack options, plus a fresh-brewed coffee bar and cool fountain drinks.

The facility includes a great drivers’ lounge, 10 private showers, parking for 312 trucks including Reserve-It!® spaces, a six-bay TA Truck Service facility, and 24/7/365 RoadSquad® emergency service. A StayFit® fitness room, pet area and ministry services are also available.

Where: I-65, Exit 299

Phone: 256.287.1299

Fax: 256.287.2249

Access Number: 6397

Truck Parking Spaces: 312

Private Showers: 10

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 10

Truck Service Bays: 6

StayFit®: Fitness Room

Restaurants: Iron Skillet®, Popeyes®, Baskin-Robbins®, Dunkin’ Donuts®

Travel store, truck accessories, Prairie Market and metal art