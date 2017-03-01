Sparkling Updates

Fuddruckers® & Minit Mart® Added

A brand new Fuddruckers® restaurant, the third in the TA Restaurant Group, is now open at TA Sparks, Nevada located at Exit 19 on I-80. The Texas-based eatery is known for having the World’s Greatest Hamburgers®, a 100% USDA premium-cut beef with no added fillers and grilled to guests’ liking. A wide variety of chicken and fish sandwiches, platters and classic salads is also available.

No matter what you choose, Restaurant GM Russell French and his team invite you to customize your meal with a trip to Fuddruckers’ legendary Build Your Own produce bar, which features delicious condiments like sun-ripened tomatoes, lettuce, sliced onions, dill pickles, pico de gallo salsa and classic cheese sauce. The Fuddruckers at TA Sparks showcases a classic, roadhouse design scheme and offers table seating for 100 guests. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days per week.

Store GM Jack Burnett and his staff are ready to serve you in the newly renovated Minit Mart convenience store. It offers a wide selection of fresh foods, snacks and a variety of hot and cold beverages including Cool Cup® fountain beverages and delicious World Blends® coffee. Fresh food offerings include healthy Good2Go fruit and veggie choices, plus a variety of delicious snacks.

The spacious, well-stocked store offers a wide range of merchandise including personal care items, clothing, electronics, truck lubricants and additives, protective gear, and accessories. Whatever your needs, you’ll finding the right products for your truck and travel needs.

____

Where: I-80 at Exit 19,

McCarran Blvd.

Phone: 775.359.0550

Fax: 775.332.1960

Truck Parking Spaces: 200

Reserve It! Parking: Yes

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 8 with DEF

Truck Service Bays: 3

RoadSquad Assistance: 24/7/365

Private Showers: 10

Restaurants: Fuddruckers

Special Attractions: Minit Mart, Casino, Walking Trail, Bean Bag Toss, Pet Area