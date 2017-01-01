Starbucks Added at Petro Spokane

Great Dining Options Meet Your Tastes & Schedule

With the addition of a new Starbucks®, Petro Spokane offers you another popular dining option. You can enjoy the wide variety of exceptional hot and cold coffee and tea drinks that make Starbucks so popular. The ninth Starbucks restaurant operated by the TA Restaurant Group, and first in the state of Washington, serves up fresh pastries, sandwiches and paninis for a quick meal or snack option.

Subway offers a great selection of subs, salads, sides, drinks, and extras. For fast and fresh to-go dining options at O’Deli’s, select from made-to-order sandwiches and salads, burgers, chicken and pizza. Your order at Subway or O’Deli’s will be served up quickly, so you can get back on the road.

The top-rated, Iron Skillet® full-service restaurant provides professional drivers with a complete range of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices 24/7, including many StayFit® options. Since 1975, the Iron Skillet has been cooking up fresh food served by friendly folks, featuring hand-cut steaks and hand-peeled, fresh mashed potatoes. The Best Buffet on the highway and the freshest Soup & Salad Bar provide outstanding variety for those in a hurry. Whatever you choose, you’ll see why professional drivers vote Iron Skillet their favorite restaurant year after year!

Just search Petro Spokane for basic information and links to a complete description of services and amenities, including the Iron Skillet restaurant.

Where: I-90 at Exit 272, Medical Lake Road

Phone: 509.842.1100

Fax: 509.842.1105

Truck Parking Spaces: 200

Reserve It! Parking: Yes

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 10 with DEF

Truck Service Bays: 5 – 24/7/365

RoadSquad Assistance: 24/7/365

Private Showers: 11

Restaurants: Iron Skillet, Subway, Starbucks, O’Deli’s

Special Attractions: Travel Store, Walking Trail, Pet Area, Ministry Services