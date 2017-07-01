FINALIZE YOUR PLANS FOR THE 2017 GREAT AMERICAN TRUCKING SHOW

Enjoy three jam-packed days featuring gorgeous trucks, top-notch entertainment, healthy living advice and compelling speakers—all under one roof at GATS.

As the 2017 Great American Trucking Show draws near, you should finalize your plans for an experience unlike anything else in trucking, combining educational and business sessions, the country’s most beautiful rigs, interactive product testing, health and wellness advice, and non-stop entertainment—plus more than 500 exhibits, covering more than 520,000 square feet of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Highlights that await you include:

Discovery Pavilion – will offer attendees the chance to test products in an interactive environment and learn how products and equipment will work in specific applications. The Discovery Pavilion stage will feature performances by the three finalists in the Overdrive-Red Eye Radio Truckers’ Talent Search, who will compete for first place and a professional studio recording session. Other presentations will include tips to help truckers comply with tax laws.

GATS Stages – the Overdrive’s Partners in Business workshops and the Pride & Polish awards ceremony will take place here. The Stages will also host an event where companies will pledge their support to hire reservists and former military personnel in conjunction with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Landstar Health and Wellness Pavilion – experienced practitioners will be on hand for mammograms, blood pressure checks, chiropractic screenings, diabetes education, and sleep apnea screenings. Pre-screenings for DOT physicals will also be available, along with a blood drive, bone marrow donor registration, flu shots, and medical consultations. Last year, more than 2,000 health screenings identified hundreds of abnormal risk factors requiring follow up.

Pride & Polish – contestants in this truck beauty competition will showcase their gorgeous rigs and vie for prizes in the first event of the 2017-2018 show truck season, as well as compete for the 2016-2017 National Championship.

TA-Petro Truck Parking Community – will feature food and beverages, a TA and Petro Stopping Centers shower trailer and a tent with misting fans. Last year, attendees parked more than 600 trucks, and shuttle bus ridership from that area doubled compared to the prior year.

Recruiting Pavilion – visit more than 100 fleet exhibitors providing information about driving jobs available around the country.

Educational Sessions – learn more about the educational sessions that will be available at http://www.truckshow.com/event/seminar-schedule/.

Registration – FREE admission when you pre-register. Save $10 and time standing in line by registering online now at www.TruckShow.com. To register by phone or to get answers to your questions, call 888-349-4287.

Plan to attend GATS for an amazing 3-day experience designed especially for you!