Indiana: Crossroads of America

Welcome to Indiana. From the days of wilderness explorers to the present, Indiana has served as the crossroads of America. Its physical location destined the state to serve as a corridor for movement of people and goods from north to south and east to west. In the time of French trappers and traders, Indiana was the link between Canada and Louisiana, giving birth to the settlement of Vincennes. The British saw Indiana’s strategic importance, and took over in 1763.

Indiana was the name given to the Indiana Territory by the United States Congress upon creation from the vast Northwest Territory in 1800. The name means, “Land of Indians.” After the American Revolution, and the War of 1812, settlers continued to move through, arriving via the waterways and by land. By 1816 when Indiana gained statehood, 60,000 people had already settled there. Then, prior to the Civil War, the Underground Railroad flourished throughout the state, and Indiana became a conduit to freedom for thousands of slaves fleeing to Canada.

Today, this historical significance is not lost as Crossroads of America continues as the official state motto. With the centrally located Indianapolis providing the hub for the convergence of four Interstate highways, it’s no surprise this booming metropolis serves as the home base for many of America’s for-hire and private trucking fleets. Combined with the state’s manufacturing, industrial and agricultural economies, Indiana’s transportation system continues to keep America on the move.

