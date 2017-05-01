Petro Columbia Opens to Rave Reviews

Long List of Amenities Will Bowl You Over

You’ve never seen a truck stop anything like the new 25-acre Petro Columbia, South Carolina facility. Not only will you find this location to be the most unique full-service truckstop you’ve ever seen; its long list of amenities will simply bowl you over. The next time your travels take you to or through South Carolina, make it a point to stay overnight or schedule a 34-hour shutdown, so you can enjoy this marvelous destination experience to its fullest extent.

Beltline Lanes & Gaming Center

Constructed within the travel center, Beltline Lanes & Gaming Center is a unique entertainment offering that includes a 16-lane Brunswick bowling facility, a 6,700-sq.-ft. arcade gaming area, and two visual sports simulators that run basketball, baseball, golf and gun range challenges. Drivers can enjoy a wide assortment of Quaker Steak & Lube® food options such as delicious wings, pizza and beverages from the gaming center’s own unique menu, while socializing and relaxing with other drivers. GM Mike Nichols and his team are ready to set you up with your preferred entertainment option.

Quaker Steak & Lube®

Known for its Best Wings USA® and more than 20 sauces, the award-winning, Quaker Steak & Lube casual-dining, family restaurant seats 276 guests, including 38 on the outdoor patio. Drivers will enjoy many signature menu items including award-winning wings, burgers and ribs, and breakfast every day. The motorsports, automotive and cycle themed décor includes a vintage front-engine dragster, hanging upside down.

“Having the first Quaker Steak & Lube in our Travel Center network at this location makes for an exciting addition to the wide array of amenities we now offer professional drivers,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of the TA Restaurant Group. “We are looking forward to bringing our guests together in an exciting environment that serves great food and hosts special events that can be enjoyed with others.”

For convenient to-go meals, the restaurant, under the direction of GM Brad Jolly, also offers online ordering at lubewingstofly.com with a designated Pick-up Area in the front lobby to serve guests quickly. You can follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, including locations, food and drink menu and online ordering, check it out online at thelube.com.

Starbucks®

If you’re looking for the unique beverage offerings of the world’s best-known coffee brand, you’ll find several options to your liking at the new Starbucks facility. It has seating for 76 guests, including 46 on the patio. GM Shamika King and her baristas stand ready to serve you a quick cup of joe and something tasty to go along with it.

Minit Mart® C-Store

Inside the new Minit Mart at Petro Columbia, you’ll find a vast selection of name-brand convenience items and merchandise arranged in clean, well-lit displays. Plenty of fresh food and beverage options include healthy StayFit® snacks, fresh Good2Go® fruit and veggie cups, other fresh grab-‘n-go food options, Cool Cup® fountain beverages, and a delicious World’s Blends® coffee bar to meet the needs of drivers on the move. The merchandise area includes a vast selection of travel essentials, electronics, clothing, small appliances, souvenirs, and unique gifts, many with a distinctly Southern flavor.

Special Driver Amenities

Entering through the drivers’ entrance, you’ll enjoy quick access to the UltraONE Club kiosk on your way to the diesel fuel counter. The comfy chairs in the professional driver movie and TV room create the perfect environment for relaxing. In addition to large, clean and brightly lit restrooms, 10 spotless driver showers, operated by a fully automated reservation system, are accessible through the TA-Petro TruckSmart® mobile app. The laundry facility is equipped with machines that accept credit/debit card payments and send you a text message when the cycle is finished. A StayFit fitness room is free to professional drivers who are UltraONE Driver Rewards Program members.

24/7/365 Truck Service

In addition to its round-the-clock service hours, Petro Columbia offers eight refueling lanes equipped with DEF and six fully equipped truck service bays staffed with ASE-certified technicians to meet your every service need from a simple tire replacement or oil change to more complicated repairs. Under the direction of GM Shane Gerdes, a complete range of PM services, tires, wheel alignment, the latest digital truck repair equipment, plus RoadSquad® assistance are available 24/7/365.

The new TA-Petro Commercial Tire Network has significantly expanded the brands and the ways in which tires are sold. In addition to the traditional retail and ‘national account’ offerings such as: Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear. Michelin and Yokohama other brands include: Roadmaster® by Cooper Tire, Goodyear Marathon®, Kelly®, Dayton, BF Goodrich®, Pirelli® and Formula® by Pirelli. No one offers a better tire selection for any need you may have.

Next time your travels take you through the friendly Palmetto state’s capital, be sure to visit the innovative new Columbia South Petro Stopping Center and see how the long list of amenities is certain to bowl you over!

Where: I-77 at Exit 5, South Beltline Blvd.

Phone: 803.908.4889

Fax: 803.908.4908

Truck Parking: 134 brightly lit, angled spaces

Reserve It! Parking: Yes

Diesel Refueling Lanes: 8 with DEF

Truck Service Bays: 6 – 24/7/365

RoadSquad™ Assistance: 24/7/365

Private Showers: 10

Restaurants: Quaker Steak & Lube®, Starbucks Coffee Company®

Special Attractions: Beltline Lanes & Gaming Center, Minit Mart® Convenience Store, StayFit® Fitness Room