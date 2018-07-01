Plan to Attend GATS ‘18 in Dallas

Great American Trucking Show, August 23-25, Where Trucking Improves!

Enjoy three jam-packed days featuring gorgeous trucks, top-notch entertainment, healthy living advice and compelling speakers.

Make plans now to attend the 2018 Great American Trucking Show at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. You’ll see Where Trucking Improves in more than 550 exhibits, covering more than 520,000 square feet of space. Highlights that you’ll appreciate include:

GATS Stages & Educational Sessions – Overdrive’s Partners in Business workshops and the Pride & Polish awards along with an array of seminar topics covering business tips to the ELD mandate will be hosted at two stages found directly on the show floor. For a full listing of educational sessions and activities on the stages visit www.truckshow.com and click stage schedules. Three finalists in the Overdrive-Red Eye Radio Trucker Talent Search will take the stage Friday afternoon, competing for first place, a $1,000 prize and a professional recording session.

Landstar Health and Wellness Pavilion – experienced practitioners will be on hand for mammograms, blood pressure checks, chiropractic screenings, diabetes education, and sleep apnea screenings. Discounted DOT physicals provided onsite from Accuscreen, a blood drive, bone marrow donor registration, medical consultations, and a variety of educational seminars and healthy-cooking demonstrations are also available.

Pride & Polish – the premier truck beauty championship series in North America recognizes creativity, excellence and dedication to the toughest profession you’ll ever love. The country’s hottest custom trucks are cleaned and polished, accessorized and customized, bumper to bumper, inside and out. Come and see the top trucks in the country or come and compete. The road to Dallas is paved in chrome.

TA-Petro Truck Parking – a complete 36-acre community provides FREE truck, car and RV parking (no hook-ups), regular shuttles to/from the convention center, food and beverages, a TA and Petro Stopping Centers shower trailer, a tent with misting fans, portable restrooms, charity auctions, nightly entertainment, and a Sunday worship service.

Recruiting Pavilion – find your dream job when you visit more than 100 national and regional fleet exhibitors, offering employment options geared to meeting the needs of you and your family. New this year—scheduling meetings with fleet recruiters who are looking for your specific driving qualifications.

Registration – FREE admission when you pre-register. Save $10 and time standing in line by registering online now at www.TruckShow.com/RegNow. To register by phone or to find answers to your questions, call 888.670.7549. Plan to attend GATS ‘18 Where Trucking Improves over the course of three amazing days!