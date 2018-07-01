Hauler Drivers’ Competition Heats Up

Four Early Favorites Score Two Top-10s

Texas Motor Speedway was the site of the second event of six in the TA Truck Service Challenge competition on Thursday, April 5. This special competition is conducted among the professional truck drivers who haul the cars for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the participating Champion Tire & Wheel drivers who haul tires, wheels and equipment for the race teams and for NASCAR.

The $1,000 prize went to Eric Burgoyne of Champion Tire & Wheel in a three-way tiebreaker, involving Ron Utter, No. 32 Ford of Matt DiBenedetto and Jeffrey Craven, No. 31 Chevrolet of Ryan Newman. All three scored 1,185 points. The tie was broken based on their times to navigate the driving skills portion of the competition.

The scoreboard for the hotly contested competition only had four drivers placing in the top-10 point-accumulators at each of the first two of six events on the 2018 schedule. The cumulative point totals confirmed the tight competition in the accompanying chart.

The Atlanta event attracted 26 drivers; 29 entered the Texas competition. The best five scores recorded at the six events count towards determining the season championship. The top three will earn some significant cash following the September 27 event at Charlotte. Cash prizes of $25,000 for first, $10,000 for second, and $5,000 for third provide a significant incentive to forge ahead for everyone who scored a top-10 at either event. With the worst score of the six being thrown out, one off day or missed event doesn’t knock a driver out of the competition, and those at the top can’t be cautious trying to protect a lead. A down-to-the-wire finish can be reasonably expected at Charlotte.

About Eric Burgoyne

From his home base in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Eric began hauling mail in 1998. He worked a variety of company jobs, tried his hand at being an owner-operator and pulled a wide range of trailer types over the course of 12 years. Prior to the start of the 2011 NASCAR season, he signed on with Champion Tire & Wheel. He’s assigned to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but also works Monster Energy and Xfinity events during off-weeks for the trucks.

“The TA Truck Service Challenge is a really great program for the professional drivers who haul team equipment from track to track,” said Eric. “Drivers appreciate that TA-Pero stepped up to become the title sponsor and are determined to deliver an entertaining promotional value. None of us have a clear advantage since we all drive the same TA-Petro provided truck and trailer. For most of us, the hood, mirrors, wheelbase and interior are significantly different from the trucks we normally drive on race weekends.

About Champion Tire & Wheel

Established in 2002, Champion Tire & Wheel provides hauling services to Goodyear, NASCAR and most NASCAR teams in the three national touring series. The Cornelius, NC firm started hauling tires and wheels as indicated by the company name and has grown substantially over the years to provide additional services. Team pit boxes, tool carts and crash carts were the first items added. More recently, golf carts, TVs and NASCAR’s Air Titan track dryers have been added. Some crew chiefs have also retained Champion to drive motor coaches to and from the events. On a weekend when all three series are competing, more than 40 Champion Tire & Wheel trucks and most of the firm’s 50 CDL holders will be deployed.

You’ll be reading about the results of the four remaining TA Truck Service Challenge events in the September-October and November-December issues of RoadKing. You can learn more now about the hauler driver competition at TATruckChallenge.com and about Champion Tire & Wheel at ChampTire.com.