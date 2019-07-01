TA Truck Service News

Fairburn, Georgia Now Open

A new TA Truck Service® center on I-85 at Exit 61 (Highway 74, Senoia Road) in Fairburn, Georgia is now open. Located at the Fairburn Family Travel Center, the newly equipped facility includes four service bays, two of which are pit lanes, and provides a broad range of maintenance and repair services 24/7. RoadSquad® emergency breakdown assistance and TechOn-SITE™ mobile maintenance service are also provided by the staff of professional technicians.

“TA Truck Service is the perfect addition to the Fairburn community,” said William Wyatt, owner of the Fairburn Travel Center. “Affiliating with the industry leader in maintenance and repair is a natural extension of our commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.”

“We’re pleased to provide a reliable, truck service solution to the Fairburn Family Travel Center,” said Skip McGary, TA Executive Vice President. “Vehicle up-time and efficiency are essential in the trucking industry, and through our new maintenance facility, we will provide this area with around-the-clock access to qualified technicians who can handle even the most challenging repairs in-bay, roadside and on-site at a fleet’s yard, terminal, warehouse or other facility.”

The repair center and service trucks are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and are staffed by highly skilled technicians who understand the elaborate electrical equipment on today’s vehicles. The facility’s broad scope of services includes but is not limited to:

• Computerized diagnostics

• After-treatment system maintenance, including DPF cleaning and regens

• Brakes and wheel end repairs

• Lighting

• Tire services

• Preventive maintenance

• Reefer PM lubrication

• DOT inspections

All TA Truck Service repairs and service work conducted at TA, Petro and TA Express facilities are backed by TA’s nationwide warranty program.

The TA Truck Service network includes 245 truck service facilities, 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with ASE and TIA certifications, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third-party provider service trucks and more than 200 TechOn-SITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider.