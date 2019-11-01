An Oil’s Eye View from Inside Your Engine



On the 20th anniversary of its Delo® Truck, Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., unveiled a new take on its mobile education center—the Delo Traveling Technology Lab—at the Great American Truck Show in Dallas.

The maker of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants also launched its new customer-focused campaign, “Engineered with Purpose,” reaffirming its commitment to moving customers’ businesses forward through application of the most advanced protection technologies. Interactive visual displays, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) exhibits, provide an oil’s eye view of the challenges oil and other lubricants face in protecting modern engines and mechanical components.

“Our new campaign recognizes customers’ needs for better education and improved solutions that drive their businesses forward,” said James Booth, Commercial Sector Manager at Chevron. “The Delo Traveling Technology Lab is the latest step in our commitment to excellence for our customers; the type of commitment that has made Chevron Delo the #1 choice for fleets and on-highway OEM factory fill.”

Hands-on Learning Experience

Chevron’s Delo Traveling Technology Lab utilizes 11 exhibits, including state-of-the-art VR and AR equipment that provides customers with interactive learning experiences focused on engine maintenance and lubrication best practices, utilizing Chevron’s extensive product offerings. Technology Lab visitors have the opportunity to analyze situations and make informed decisions about which lubricants provide the best protective properties. In the coming years, the Delo Traveling Technology Lab will be making scheduled stops at trade shows and customer events across the United States and Canada.

Utilizing digital technologies, Chevron has been a pioneer in helping the trucking industry understand the latest trends, as well as providing business insights in a timely manner. The launch of the Chevron Traveling Technology Lab is a significant advancement in educating customers and addressing their lubrication needs.

Launched in 1999, the Delo Truck was the first-of-its-kind, a mobile education center that brought information to customers. During the last 20 years, it traveled nearly three-quarters of a million miles crisscrossing the United States and Canada, visiting tens of thousands of industry professionals. The Delo Truck has had a direct impact on customer businesses, maintenance professionals and their operational improvements.

Protection with Purpose

A major milestone in strengthening Chevron’s customer commitment is the expansion of its fully reformulated Delo 400 product line, that was re-engineered during 2016 to meet API CK-4 and FA-4 specs. Chevron continues to solve specific customer challenges in the ongoing development of Delo 400 products with the goal of not only exceeding API requirements but solving new customer issues not currently being addressed in the market. During the three ensuing years, Delo has become the #1 engine oil choice with small, medium and large fleets according to the MacKay 2017 report. By the end of 2019, Delo will be the factory fill oil for 85% of North American OEMs.

Innovations & Advanced Technologies

Chevron has solidified its customer commitment by engineering products with purpose and providing solutions that advance customers’ businesses through innovations and advanced technologies. Just this year, Chevron has launched several new or improved products including:

• The greatest number of heavy-duty engine oil products with API SN PLUS, protecting both heavy-duty vehicles and modern gasoline pick-up truck engines

• Delo 400 XSP-FA 5W-30, which delivers the best engine oil life and fuel efficiency in the Delo product line

• Delo ELC Advanced Coolants, which solve recent issues with nitrited coolants and new aluminum radiators

As part of a broader campaign, by yearend, Chevron will be introducing a major breakthrough in oil technology engineered to solve after-treatment issues brought to light by its customers and OEM partners.





