Tribute-to-toughness

Honoring the Best Hard-Working Trucks & Drivers

The 36th annual Shell ROTELLA® SuperRigs® truck contest rolled into White’s Travel Center in Raphine, VA on June 14-16. The three-day event is free and designed to be fun for truckers and their families, as well as spectators from surrounding communities, states and beyond. White’s is located just off Interstates 81 and 64 in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.

“Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs contestants and attendees had the opportunity to experience some of the most spectacular looking work trucks on the road,” said Megan Pino, Global Brand Manager, Shell ROTELLA. “The trucks are a testament to the drivers who put in the hard work to make them a source of industry pride.”

SuperRigs Highlights

The Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs competition is North America’s premier truck beauty contest for active working trucks. Hard-working owner-operators from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Twelve drivers and their trucks will be featured in the 2019 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. In addition to the super rigs, following are some of the attractions that added to the spectator experience.

Starship Initiative Truck – Fresh from its California-to-Florida, cross-country run, this hyper-fuel-efficient Class 8, next-gen concept truck was designed to reduce the energy usage associated with the transportation of goods. Using technologies that are currently available today and furthering the conversations around the importance of reducing CO 2 and the global energy challenge, the Starship Initiative is a demonstration of what’s possible to help reduce energy demand in freight transportation.

NHRA Star Matt Hagan – Virginia native Matt Hagan, a two-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion, unveiled his latest funny car followed by a meet and greet on Thursday. He then headed south on I-81 with the ROTELLA-branded funny car to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway that same weekend.

Fireworks Display – Thursday evening festivities included a live concert featuring Jayne Denham, the SuperRigs lights competition, and an exciting fireworks display.

Truck Parade – On Friday, the SuperRigs truck parade proceeded from White’s Travel Center to historic downtown Lexington. Truckers staged their rigs, turned on their lights and pumped up the music; creating an epic street party for truckers and residents alike. A live concert featured trucker/musician Tony Justice.

White’s Travel Center offers a variety of on-site amenities including a chrome shop, complete pharmacy, shopping, numerous restaurants and clean showers, as well as a small movie theatre, laundry services, and a shuttle. A Blue Beacon Truck Wash and CAT Scale are also available on-site. In conjunction with the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, the Medicine Shoppe conducted complimentary health checks throughout the three days of SuperRigs, while staff was in attendance.