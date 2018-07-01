First Boston Market® Opens

Also Featuring Burger King® & Minit Mart®

Guests visiting the first Boston Market in the TA-Petro network can expect quality, home style, to-go or dine-in meals fit for the whole family. The rotisserie-cooking experts prepare fresh, never frozen chicken, all-natural turkey and new prime rib complemented by an extensive selection of homestyle sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. Boston Market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The new Burger King serves the high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food for which the Burger King brand is famous. Guests can choose from any of the full menu options, including burgers and chicken sandwiches, in addition to a variety of breakfast and salad options. Burger King is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The newly renovated Minit Mart convenience store offers a wide selection of fresh foods and a variety of hot and cold beverages, including Cool Cup® fountain drinks and delicious World Blends® coffee. Fresh food offerings feature healthy Good2Go fruit and veggie choices, plus a variety of delicious snacks. The well-stocked store offers a wide range of merchandise including personal care items, clothing, electronics, truck lubricants and additives, protective gear, and accessories.

AWESOME AMENITIES