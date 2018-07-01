First Boston Market® Opens
Also Featuring Burger King® & Minit Mart®
Guests visiting the first Boston Market in the TA-Petro network can expect quality, home style, to-go or dine-in meals fit for the whole family. The rotisserie-cooking experts prepare fresh, never frozen chicken, all-natural turkey and new prime rib complemented by an extensive selection of homestyle sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. Boston Market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The new Burger King serves the high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food for which the Burger King brand is famous. Guests can choose from any of the full menu options, including burgers and chicken sandwiches, in addition to a variety of breakfast and salad options. Burger King is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The newly renovated Minit Mart convenience store offers a wide selection of fresh foods and a variety of hot and cold beverages, including Cool Cup® fountain drinks and delicious World Blends® coffee. Fresh food offerings feature healthy Good2Go fruit and veggie choices, plus a variety of delicious snacks. The well-stocked store offers a wide range of merchandise including personal care items, clothing, electronics, truck lubricants and additives, protective gear, and accessories.
AWESOME AMENITIES
- Where: I-35, Exit 471 (US 77) (North I-35)
- Phone: 940.383.1458
- Fax: 940.898.1527
- Access Number: 6266
- Truck Parking Spaces: 180
- Reserve It! Parking: Yes
- Private Showers: 7
- Diesel Refueling Lanes: 8 w/DEF
- Truck Service Bays: 6 – 24/7/365
- RoadSquad Assistance: 24/7/365
- Restaurants: Boston Market®, Burger King®
- Travel Store: Minit Mart®
- Drivers’ Lounge, Laundry Room, Pet Area