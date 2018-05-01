Major Expansion & Renovation

New IHOP®, Papa John’s® & Dunkin Donuts Express®

A complete restaurant makeover designed to serve the needs and time constraints of professional drivers is a major part of the expansion and renovation at the TA Davy Crockett Travel Center near Greeneville, TN.

To accommodate leisurely dining, a new IHOP® restaurant provides seating for more than 200 guests and is open 24/7. A Truckers’ Counter and discounts with fuel purchases are available. For those with limited time, a new Dunkin Donuts Express® and a new Papa John’s® offer quick-serve options. A large, one-topping pizza is offered FREE with a fuel purchase of 125 gallons or more.

A new fully equipped 6-bay TA Truck Service shop facility is managed by an ASE Certified Master Technician with more than 30 years of diesel truck experience. A staff of experienced technicians is ready to serve your needs, ranging from routine maintenance to diagnostics and major repairs. An extensive service menu includes several tire brands, alignments, oil changes, DOT inspections and much more. Four fully equipped RoadSquad® service trucks are available to handle your needs for emergency roadside service.

The large General Store is well stocked with gifts, groceries, snacks, personal care items, electronics, truck lubricants and additives, clothing and protective gear, and just about anything else you need for yourself and your truck. A deli includes a roller grill, fountain drinks and coffee options. Davy’s Chrome Shop has an extensive inventory of chrome and lighting accessories to help you trick out your truck.

A full range of additional amenities caters to diverse driver needs. Six diesel refueling lanes provide satellite fueling and bulk DEF on every lane. Expansion planning is underway to add more diesel lanes this year and expand the already large truck parking area. The driver laundry is equipped with new washers and dryers. Ten private showers, including four new ones, are exceptionally clean and well stocked. A large truckers’ lounge has recliners and a 70-in. flat-screen TV. Chapel services are provided every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Transflo, FedEx and UPS pickups, an ATM, a CAT Scale and a pet area are available.

On your next trip along the I-81 corridor, plan a stop at the all new TA Davy Crockett Travel Center for a firsthand look at the recently completed expansion and renovation.

AWESOME AMENITIES