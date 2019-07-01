2020 Nominations Close August 31

DON’T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO RECOGNIZE A DESERVING CANDIDATE

2019 Honorees Kenn and Beth Zelten (3X nominee) and Steen Gronlund (2X nominee) shown with some of the prior Citizen Driver Honorees.

The trucking industry has many professional drivers who are worthy of consideration as a 2020 Citizen Driver Honoree. All that’s needed is you to nominate that special someone who stands out for his or her contributions to the industry and local community. Although you can’t nominate yourself, anyone can nominate you.

Nomination Period

2020 Citizen Driver candidates can be nominated through Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Nominee Requirements

A Citizen Driver nominee must be a professional truck driver who is currently employed and driving at the time of the nomination. Must be a legal resident of the United States or Canada who is a registered member of the UltraONE® Driver Rewards Club Program or the UltraONE® Expediter Driver Rewards Club Program. Nominee must meet all of the eligibility requirements, and the nomination form must be fully completed for the Nominee to be considered an “Eligible Nominee.” Only fully completed nominations are eligible. For a complete list of eligibility requirements, please visit TA-Petro.com/CitizenDriver.

Nominators

Anyone can nominate a currently active driver including fleet owners and managers, fellow employees, husbands/wives, children, relatives, friends, significant others, customers, trucking organization members, trucking industry suppliers, etc.

Judges

In the fall of 2019, a panel of distinguished trucking professionals will review the nominees, decide on a group of highly qualified finalists, and ultimately serve as judges who select one or more honorees.

Flexible Criteria

The suggested focus criteria for nominees include Citizenship, Safety, Health & Wellness, Community Involvement and Leadership. That said, all nominations will be considered. Citizen Drivers should be amazing people that everyone can admire and those within the industry can proudly count among their own.

Learn More

You can review the entry form and all details relative to submitting a 2020 Citizen Driver nomination at TA-Petro.com/CitizenDriver/Nominate-a-Driver/.

All of those who nominated someone previously are encouraged to nominate that person again. It is not unusual for new honorees to have been nominated once, twice or even three times previously. As the Zeltens and Steen Gronlund can attest, completing the process and improving on the submission is much easier a second or third time. Remember, nominations close on Saturday, August 31, 2019. It’s easy to nominate someone. Simply log in and nominate a deserving driver today.

Thank You!