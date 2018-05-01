Certified Inspections Launched

FOR USED TRUCKS & USED TRAILERS

Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer inspections that provide information on the condition of used trucks and trailers to buyers and sellers are now available through TA Truck Service. Complementing the inspection process, the Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer emblems shown to the right will be applied to trucks and trailers that have passed both a DOT inspection and a series of additional tests on key operating components. The Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer inspection results and the emblems provide both the reseller and the customer with an overall view of vehicle health at the time the inspection was completed.

“The maintenance history for a used truck or trailer is typically not available to a prospective buyer,” said Skip McGary, TravelCenters of America Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. “The reseller may have no knowledge of the condition or health of the vehicle. We provide peace of mind to both the reseller and the buyer that an ASE Certified technician has inspected the vehicle. Plus, our technicians have the expertise to perform any repairs necessary to earn and display the Certified Used Truck or Trailer emblem.”

Certified Used Truck Inspections

The TA Truck Service Certified Used Truck emblem is only applied to used trucks that have passed a DOT Annual Inspection and the additional key component checks listed below. This inspection provides a comprehensive snapshot of the truck’s overall health, as well as peace of mind. All DOT and TA Truck Service Used Truck inspections are conducted by ASE Certified Technicians. All inspection forms are completed by ASE Certified Technicians and submitted to an ASE Certified Master Technician for review and final authorization to place a “Certified Used Truck” emblem on the truck.

Key Components Checked During Truck Inspection:

Coolant System

Engine

Turbocharger

Powertrain

Charging & Starting Systems

Electronic and Emission Controls

Check Air Conditioning/HVAC

Other Cab Components (noting any issues or deficiencies)

Inspection documentation, including the DOT Inspection form, Used Truck Inspection report, JPRO computerized diagnostics report, electrical system check results, cylinder performance results and a copy of TA’s Nationwide Limited Warranty, are provided to the customer requesting the inspection (“customer”) and are also left in the inspected truck.

Certified Used Trailer Inspections

The TA Truck Service Certified Used Trailer emblem is only applied to used trailers that have passed a trailer DOT Annual Inspection, plus the additional key component checks listed below. This inspection provides a comprehensive snapshot of the trailer’s overall health, as well as peace of mind. All DOT and TA Truck Service Used Trailer inspections are conducted by ASE Certified Technicians. All inspection forms are completed by ASE Certified Technicians and submitted to an ASE Certified Master Technician for review and final authorization to place a “Certified Used Trailer” emblem on the trailer.

Key Components Checked During Trailer Inspection:

General Vehicle Inspection

Axle and Suspension

Box Units

Auxiliary Components

Inspection documentation, including the Trailer DOT Inspection form, Used Trailer Inspection report, ABS Diagnostics results and a copy of TA’s Nationwide Limited Warranty, are provided to the Customer, and are also left with the inspected trailer.

Additional Details

A copy of any work order(s) for repairs made by TA at Customer’s request will be included in the inspection documentation left in the inspected truck or with the inspected trailer. If for any reason the inspection documentation is not in the inspected truck or with the inspected trailer, copies are available from the Customer. TA’s Nationwide Limited Warranty only applies to repairs made by TA at Customer’s request, and is limited by, and subject to, the terms of the Nationwide Limited Warranty. TA’s Nationwide Limited Warranty does not apply to the inspections themselves.

To learn more about the Certified Used Truck or Certified Used Trailer inspection and operational checks, visit bit.ly/UsedTruckInspections. Learn more about the Nationwide Limited Warranty at ta-petro.com/nationwide-limited-warranty.