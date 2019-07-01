TruckSmart® Mobile App Updated with You in Mind

Find What You’re Looking for Faster, Make Your Life Easier

Updates to the TruckSmart® mobile app make it work better, harder and smarter for you. With added features like reserving and paying for showers and parking right from the app, TruckSmart makes your life on the road easier. You can also search for TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations by amenities, including fuel types and availability of specific truck services.

With you and a better user experience in mind, the new, intuitive design helps you easily find what you’re looking for and enables you to move effortlessly through the app, quickly finding the information you want. The simple, secure sign-in and the ability to safely and securely link a credit card to conveniently pay from the app give you the ability to confidently use TruckSmart, knowing your information is protected.

Find the Amenities You Need Now

More than anything, TruckSmart’s expanded capabilities help you find what you’re looking for when you need it. Search for a TA, Petro, or TA Express location by the highway you’re driving or the amenity you need. Craving a Skillet Steak Burger? Simply use the app to search for the next Iron Skillet restaurant or any other full-serve or quick-serve dining option. Need specialized fuel, a specific TA Truck Service location, a designated pet area or a place to work out? Search TruckSmart by the service you want, and the app provides the closest TA, Petro or TA Express location that meets your needs.

If you’re an UltraONE® member, the app now provides detailed information right at your fingertips. You can make account updates and view real-time, member-specific information. Not only can you track your points and UltraCredits in the app, you can also see your current-month Gear level, as well as the gallons needed to reach your next Gear, earning even more points! In addition, you can use the TruckSmart app to reserve your spot in the queue at the next TA Truck Service location on your route.

The updated app ensures you can arrive at a TA, Petro or TA Express location with confidence, knowing your time off the road is respected and the services you need are only a click or two away. TruckSmart provides real-time location updates, including weather and construction alerts, which might impact service availabilities at a specific location. With TruckSmart, emergency breakdown service is there when you need it. Just contact RoadSquad® Connect right from the app.

Your Feedback Put to Good Use

Your suggestions and comments are always welcome and appreciated. They proved invaluable in updating the TruckSmart app and expanding its capabilities to better serve your information needs. Each and every day, you and every other member of the professional truck driving community matter at TravelCenters of America. Thank you for all that you do to keep freight moving across the United States and Canada.

